0
Menu
News

Two wood processing companies destroyed by fire

Wood Burn Soko The fire started around 1 am onThursday

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Two wood processing companies at Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region have been gutted by fire.

Frankom Company Furniture was completely burnt while Willie Boch was partially burnt.

The fire started around 1 am today, Thursday, 16 February 2023, from Frankom Company Furniture and spread to Willie Boch Wood Processing.

Firefighters responding to distress calls, rushed to the scene and confined it from further spreading.

Property burnt include saw machines, shooting machines, and cross-cut machines, woods, furniture among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Caretakers of Frankom Company Furniture said the fire was discovered after the light went off and was restored.

The Kumasi Metro Fire Commander, DOII Thomas Asiedu told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that they have commenced investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the inferno.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo