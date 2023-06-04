1
Two young men die in a motor crash, one in critical condition

Motor Crash In Walewale Mahami Suguru Ibrahim and Arizi both died on the spot

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

Two persons, ages between 25 and 30, reportedly died in a motor crash in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The two young men, Mahami Suguru Ibrahim and Arizi were both riding in different directions on the road in Walewale township around the GES office when their motorbikes collided, leading to their demise.

The incident happened on Saturday night (03/06/2023) at about 10:40 PM when Mahami Suguru Ibrahim had picked up his wife on a motorbike going to their house around the district assembly.

Both riders, now deceased, were confused after a speeding bus was approaching.

The ambulance service quickly responded to the call of eyewitnesses and rushed to the scene for assistance. However, both victims were pronounced dead after they were referred from the Walewale Government Hospital to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The young lady (wife of Ibrahim) is responding to treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.

