Type 2 diabetes forced me to quit alcohol – Titus Glover opens up

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Former Deputy Transport Minister

Former Deputy Transport Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has said that he was forced to stop the intake of alcohol.

According to him, he suffered from type two diabetes and was advised against alcohol; something he paid heed to and has since not engaged in the intake of alcohol.



“I stopped drinking alcohol because I had type 2 diabetes,” he told Andy Dosty when he was quizzed in an interview on Daybreak Hitz.



On his life after leaving Parliament after the 2020 election, Titus Glover indicated that he is now a defender of the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Politically, now, I defend the government,” he said.



Adding that the NPP is best on breaking the eighth cycle because “of the developmental agenda the NPP has for this nation”.