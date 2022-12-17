U.S commits to deepening partnership with Africa

The first families of Ghana and the US

The United States of America has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen and expand its partnership with African countries to better meet the shared challenges and opportunities of the era.

The U.S President Joe Biden made the commitment at the just ended U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, held from December 13-15, 2022 in Washington DC.



A statement from the White House said through the Summit, the U.S reaffirmed its resolve to work collaboratively with African governments, businesses, and publics to strengthen people-to-people ties, ensure more inclusive and responsive global institutions, build a strong and sustainable global economy, foster new technology and innovation, strengthen health systems and prepare for the next pandemic, tackle the food security and climate crises, support democracy and human rights, and advance peace and security.



The U.S. Government noted that it is dedicated to following through on these commitments. To that end, the Biden administration says it is establishing a new Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit Implementation to coordinate implementation efforts.



This senior position will ensure this strengthened partnership manifests not only in word, but also in deed.

Ambassador Johnnie Carson has, therefore, being appointed to this role.



Ambassador Carson has a 37-year career in African diplomacy, serving as the former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. Earlier in his career, he also served in Botswana, Mozambique, and Nigeria, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Tanzania.



Ambassador Carson is expected to coordinate with U.S. and African government, civil society, private sector, and diaspora representatives to ensure that the important dialogues that began during the Summit lead to durable action.



He will also work with a wide range of stakeholders to explore mechanisms for future high-level engagement.