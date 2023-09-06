U.S. launches $6.4 million project to promote accountable governance in Ghana

USAID Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen

The United States Government, in collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has initiated a new four-year project with a budget of $6.4 million aimed at bolstering government accountability in Ghana.

This initiative seeks to empower civil society and grassroots organizations, ensuring that all Ghanaians, including women, youth, and underrepresented groups, actively participate in local democratic processes.



The project also includes provisions for enhancing mayoral elections and improving the responsiveness of political actors at the local level.



The launch event on September 6, 2023, witnessed the presence of USAID Mission Director, Kimberly Rosen, alongside the Vice President of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Scott Mastic, as well as Ghanaian officials, project partners, civil society leaders, and government officials.



At the launch, Kimberly Rosen emphasized the U.S. Government's recognition of the critical role of accountable governance, underscoring its impact on people's quality of life. She cited the project's objectives, which encompass enhancing service delivery in vital sectors such as health, basic education, agriculture, and fisheries.



The USAID Political Accountability Activity is being executed by the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS), consisting of the International Republican Institute (IRI), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), and the International Federation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

In addition to promoting accountable governance, the project will address electoral reforms, deepen political decentralization, advocate for inclusive governance, and facilitate the development of peaceful norms.



These elements are considered vital in strengthening accountability within Ghana's political system. The project also plans to collaborate with independent government agencies and civil society organizations to reinforce campaign finance regulations and prevent electoral violence.



These collaborative efforts aim to assist political parties and the Electoral Commission in monitoring compliance with electoral laws and fostering a climate of peaceful and tolerant political engagement.



