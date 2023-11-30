UAE Ambassador in Ghana announces doubling of trade value at National Day celebration

Second Lady Samira Bawumia with Ambassador Amer Al Alawi and others on stage

The United Arab Emirates has marked its National Day at the Accra Embassy celebrating the union of its seven states.

Attendees included Second Lady Samira Bawumia and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery.



Ambassador Amer Al Alawi announced an impressive surge in trade between the UAE and Ghana, reaching $5.3 billion.



”Last year, I proudly announced our 2022 trade value which was $2.5 billion but this year, we are recording a double of this number which is $5.3 billion," he said.



The UAE will host COP 28, and Ambrose Dery commended their commitment to climate change initiatives.



“I wish to commend the government of UAE for showing constant commitment to climate change mitigation issues through leading initiatives and for being the first among the Middle Eastern nations to ratify the Paris Agreement," Ambrose Dery stated.



The Minister also lauded the UAE government for their assistance in numerous philanthropic projects in the country such as the construction of four new hospitals in Tema, Nkoranza, Dormaa and the Central Medical Storage facility at a total cost of AED 540 million.

Nana Kwame Bediako who was also present emphasized the strength in unity displayed by the Gulf nation's unification.



The celebration culminated in the cutting of a cake by Samira Bawumia, Ambrose Dery, and the UAE Ambassador.



The UAE was formed on December 2, 1971, uniting seven emirates under Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.







