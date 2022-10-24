0
UAE bans nationals of Ghana, 19 other African countries from entering Dubai

Dubai DW Africa Dubai (Photo Credit: DW Africa)

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly banned nationals of Ghana and 19 other African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai.

Even though the reason for the ban was not stated, it was expected started on Monday, October 24, 2022, according to DW Africa.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationalities from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

“Countries affected include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros. The ban takes immediate effect,” parts of a Facebook post shared by DW Africa on Monday read.

This is not the first time Ghana and other African countries have been barred from travelling to Dubai.

Emirates Airline announced on December 28, 2021, that eight African countries will not be accepted to travel to or through Dubai until further notice due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The countries included: Ghana Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
