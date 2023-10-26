UAE plants drought-tolerant trees in Ghana ahead of Climate Change conference

The planting of the trees is a gesture to strengthen the ties that exist between Ghana and the UAE

The United Arab Emirates has planted drought-tolerant trees in Ghana ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28 scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 at the Expo City, Dubai.

Speaking during the tree-planting event, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ghana, Amer Al Alawi said the UAE planted the Ghaf trees as a gesture to strengthen the ties that exist between Ghana and the UAE.



He said “Now more than ever, our planet needs us. We need to come together and work together to protect our planet and secure the future for future generations.



"Climate action is the responsibility of all of us. We need you all to be part of the next chapter. Let us embark together on the road to Cop 28”.



The UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Accra Mayor Elizabeth Sackey, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kokofu, Hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame and Dean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press corps, Harriet Nartey and others planted the Ghaf trees.

The Ghaf tree, known for its ability to thrive in desert conditions, holds immense importance in the UAE, symbolizing stability and peace.



It was declared the national tree of the UAE in 2008 because of its cultural and traditional significance.



It can live up to 120 years on average. Traditionally, Ghaf leaves and pods provide food and its nutritious branches are used to feed livestock. The tree was also traditionally used for its medicinal properties.