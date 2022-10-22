0
Menu
News

UCC @60: Remain pure in the provision of quality tuition-Akufo-Addo

UCC.webp President Akufo-Addo at the Grand Durbar of UCC

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the University Of Cape Coast (UCC) not to relent in the provision of quality academic and intellectual discourse.

Akufo-Addo said this when he attended the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Thursday, 20th October 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo noted that UCC is well-known for its advances in education, business, agriculture and medicine.

He added that the university has produced, in its relatively short existence, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, High Commissioners and Ambassadors, and Heads of National and International Agencies.

According to the President, he was reliably informed that most of the public Universities in Ghana, today, are headed by products of UCC.

Read Also: Galamsey fight: Small-Scale miners declare support in tackling menace

Akufo-Addo added that he want to continue to hear that products of the University are making a positive impact, and building a strong and distinctive work force in Ghana, Africa and across the world

“My charge to the University is to remain pure and unadulterated in the provision of quality academic and intellectual discourse, and in finding solutions to complex and far-reaching problems across borders and disciplines, for there are fewer places better suited to do this than in universities such as UCC.

” I want to continue to hear that products of the university are making a positive impact, and building a strong and distinctive work force in Ghana, Africa and across the world,” Akufo-Addo said.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: