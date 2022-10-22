UCC @60: Remain pure in the provision of quality tuition-Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo at the Grand Durbar of UCC

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the University Of Cape Coast (UCC) not to relent in the provision of quality academic and intellectual discourse.

Akufo-Addo said this when he attended the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Thursday, 20th October 2022.



Speaking at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo noted that UCC is well-known for its advances in education, business, agriculture and medicine.



He added that the university has produced, in its relatively short existence, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, High Commissioners and Ambassadors, and Heads of National and International Agencies.



According to the President, he was reliably informed that most of the public Universities in Ghana, today, are headed by products of UCC.

Akufo-Addo added that he want to continue to hear that products of the University are making a positive impact, and building a strong and distinctive work force in Ghana, Africa and across the world



“My charge to the University is to remain pure and unadulterated in the provision of quality academic and intellectual discourse, and in finding solutions to complex and far-reaching problems across borders and disciplines, for there are fewer places better suited to do this than in universities such as UCC.



” I want to continue to hear that products of the university are making a positive impact, and building a strong and distinctive work force in Ghana, Africa and across the world,” Akufo-Addo said.