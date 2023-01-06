1
UCC, UEW, UMAT agree to comply with 15% fees hike

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Education has held a meeting with the leadership of some public universities in the country.

The meeting was on the back of the increase of fees by the various tertiary institutions in Ghana including: University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) and University of Ghana, Legon.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng speaking to Class 91.3 FM on the outcome of the meeting on Thursday, 5 January 2023 said “After the meeting, UCC, UEW and UMAT agreed to comply with the Parliamentary directive for fee charging and that is referring to the increment of 15 per cent of fees charged on the last academic year and that is the benchmark upon which fees are supposed to be charged and then no university is expected to go beyond that”.

He noted that the universities agreed with the directive and “pledged to comply with it.”

The Ministry’s spokesperson further disclosed that the University of Ghana has been directed to “immediately comply with the directive and communicate same to the public.”

