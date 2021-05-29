UCC confers Doctor of Philosophy degree on Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The University of Cape Coast has on Saturday, May 29, 2021, conferred a Doctor of Philosophy degree on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This is to reward him for the several projects his government has embarked on in the educational sector.



Key among them is the famous Free Senior High programme which was rolled out in 2017.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the school, despite the economic hardship, President Akufo-Addo still made the Free SHS vision a dream come true.



Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong in an address stated that "The occasion of Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership on the first gentleman of the land... Individuals who receive such awards are consistent with global best practices. One of the boldest decisions taken by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president was to introduce the Free Senior High School policy in September 2017 despite the huge financial implications on the economy and uncertainties shrouding the concepts at that time. However, his resilience in inspiring leadership has contributed largely to the realization and continuous success in the Free Senior High School policy.”



The conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy degree on President Akufo-Addo, he added automatically makes him (Akufo-Addo) an alumnus of the institute.



“It is instructive to know that over the last 4 years, more than a million graduates from the Junior High School have benefitted from this policy. By the conferment of this degree on the Excellency the President, he becomes an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast and the second to occupy the high office of president of Ghana. The first being President Agyekum Kufuor,” he stated.



The Vice-Chancellor of the school has called on President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid by constructing a hall for them which will be named after him.

Reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo promised to uphold educational standards.



"I assure all of you that I will do my very best to uphold the highest standards associated with this award," President Akufo-Addo said.



