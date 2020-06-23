Regional News

UCC donates to Central Regional police Command

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has donated five computers, one color printer, and accessories to the Central Regional Police Command to facilitate their work in the fight against criminal activities in the Region.

Professor Joseph Ghartey Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University said the security and safety of the nation was paramount especially during this pandemic and the donation would go a long way to help the Police effectively execute their duties.



In a press statement signed by Superintendent of Police, Mr. Isaac Evans Ettie, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Vice-Chancellor applauded the Ghana Police Service for the significant role it was playing in enforcing law and order in the Region particularly in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

In attendance to donate were Mr. Kofi Nyan, outgoing Registrar of UCC, Mr. Patrick Sarpong, the Head of Security of the University and Major Kofi Baah Bentum (Rtd) Public Relations Officer of the University.



Receiving the items, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awuni, Regional Commander thanked the University for the kind gesture and assured that the items would enhance the fight against crimes in the Region.

