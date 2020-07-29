General News

UCC establishes resilient Network Operating Centre, installs over 300 CCTV cameras

UCC installs over 300 CCTV cameras to monitor activities of the university.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has set up an ultra-modern resilient Network Operating Centre to promote teaching and learning and to improve security on the campus.

The centre comes with an IP based Close Circuit Television (CCTV) system, an e-learning server for teaching and research, and a CCTV camera control room, among others.



Additionally, more than 300 IP based CCTV cameras were installed at vantage points, including the main administration, main streets, the halls of residence and the library to monitor activities of the university.



At a short ceremony to commission the centre, Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, the out-going Vice-Chancellor, said the move was part of initiatives to digitise the university.



According to him, security had become more technological than mere manpower and called for effective collaboration between the Directorate of ICT and the security to provide maximum protection for the university community.



He expressed delight about the digitisation process and encouraged the incoming university administration to continue with the process to further improve teaching and learning.



Prof Ghartey-Ampiah expressed the hope that more CCTV cameras would be installed at examination centres to check malpractices.

Mr Abraham Brew Sam, the ICT Consultant for UCC, explained that the new network system would ensure that the university had a better feel of internet access on campus.



He said the next phase of the digitisation process of the university would be to improve the faculty networks for easy integration onto the new Networking system for smooth teaching and learning.



In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor also commissioned the School of Business building Complex and a 25-unit three-storey lecture theatre, both constructed through the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the university.



The lecture theatre was constructed at the cost of GH¢20 million by Top international construction with the consultant being the Directorate of Physical Development and Estate Management of the University.



Professor Ghartey-Ampiah commended the directorate and the contractors for a good job done and charged them to ensure that the facility is well maintained.



For his part, Mr Philip Ntim Owusu, Directorate of Physical Development and Estate Management, explained that laboratories for the School of pharmacy and smart classrooms for e-learning, which were not part of the original plan were added to the facility.

