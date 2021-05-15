UCC holds matriculation for 159 Police Cadet trainees

A total of 159 officers have enrolled in the UCC Postgraduate Diploma course

A total of 129 Police Cadet known as “Course 50” Officers have enrolled into the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to undertake a Postgraduate Diploma course in Security Studies.

The programme is a collaboration between the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and UCC.



The first cohort is made up of 129 students; ninety-nine (99) males and thirty (30) females.



Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice-Chancellor (VC), UCC, said the University has been at the forefront of training security personnel from various security agencies.



He said on February 22, 2021, UCC formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GPS to affiliate all Police Training Institutions to the University.

The VC said per the MoU, UCC would run tailor-made academic and professional programmes for personnel at various levels of the Service and the programs would be at the levels of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.



He assured that UCC would not relent on its responsibilities to equip officers with quality academic training to raise their professional competence in the discharge of duties to meet international standards.



“In doing this, we shall provide quality training to attain the Ghana Police Service's vision of becoming a world-class Police Service capable of delivering a planned, democratic, protective and peaceful service up to the standard of international best practice,” he said.