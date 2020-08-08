Regional News

UCC lecturer donates to Central Regional House of Chiefs

Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera making the donation

The Chief Executive Officer of Gyam Engineering and Construction Works Ltd who also doubles as a lecturer at the Department of Soil Science, University of Cape Coast, Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera has donated some 500 books to the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast last week.

Dr. Gyamera together with the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Mrs Adwoa Gyamera, and their staff gave out the books when they paid a courtesy call on the chiefs.



The visit was to officially donate the 200 copies of the book authored by Engr. Dr. Gyamera titled “Ghana Land In Focus” to Nananom following the global crisis (COVID-19) which has had enormous impact on the day-to-day activities of people.



"Nananom who would have been going about their normal duties of seeing to the proper demarcations and documentations of their lands haven’t been spared by this pandemic. Total and partial lockdowns have slowed down land related cases and, I think, this is the time for them to acquire more insight into land administration," Dr. Gyamera said.



Engr. Dr. Gyamera as well urged Nananom to refrain from selling out all their lands so they could always have something valuable to sustain the dignity of their respective palaces.

“Land sold is power sold and the world is growing so fast which doesn’t bring forth new parcels of land. Nananom, kindly manage the few parcels of land you inherited from your ancestors so you could also pass on some to the next generation for future developments," he pleaded.



On behalf of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, the President, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah IX also expressed their appreciation towards the management of the company for having them in mind and assisting them with such a book to serve as a reference point in land management.



The book which covers areas such as land tenure system, land acquisition, guidelines to land registration at the lands department among others seeks to provide in-depth knowledge on why people encounter problems in land acquisition in the country.



Gyam Engineering and Construction Works won the 'Best Company' in the central Region award at the 3rd edition of the Chamber Business Awards.

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

