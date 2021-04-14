UCC level 100 student killed in road accident

The Sprinter bus knocked down the UCC student at Ayensudo

The Director of Public Affairs at the University of Cape Coast, says a level 100 Bachelor of Commerce student, has been killed in a road traffic accident.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd.), the PRO explained that Pricialla Owusu Achia, 19, was knocked down by a speeding Sprinter bus which was overtaking another vehicle at Ayensudo near UCC’s Satellite Campus at the Nduom School of Business and Technology.



“Nineteen-year-old Pricialla Owusu Achia was in the company of her friends to buy some food items when the Sprinter bus which was overtaking another car knocked her," the UCC statement said.



“The incident happened on Saturday, 10th April, 2021 and she passed on Tuesday, 13th April, 2021 at about 11.30 am.

"The family has been informed and the Saltpond Police is investigating the case. The University Management extends its condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement added.



