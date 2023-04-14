1
UCC management, senior staffs to meet NLC over industrial strike

Fri, 14 Apr 2023

Correspondence from Central Region

Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and its Senior Staffs have been called to appear before the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday over the associations industrial strike.

The summons came after the SSA-Universities of Ghana, UCC chapter declared an indefinite strike over non-payment of negotiated allowances among other poor conditions of service.

NLC seeks to ensure favorable resolution between the management and association to avoid further tension and misunderstandings among them for smooth service delivery.

The association is unhappy with the delay in their senior staff promotions, appointments to senior membership, career progression, and senior staff representation on the University council.

