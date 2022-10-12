UCC ranked the best university in Ghana, West Africa; 4th in Africa

University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked the best in Ghana and the West African sub-region by the Times Higher Education world university ranking for 2023.

The university was also judged the 4th best university in Africa and the 24th best in the world in the area of research influence out of 400 top universities worldwide.



In 2022, the University of Cape Coast ranked the number one university in Ghana in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings. It was also in the top five universities in Africa in 2022.



According to timeshighereducation.com, universities are judged in five categories covering the core missions of all world-class, global universities: Teaching, Research, Citations (research influence), Industry Income and International Outlook.



“The five scores in these categories for each ranked university are available under “performance breakdown”. This means that in addition to browsing universities by overall rank or searching for a specific institution, you can sort the table by the five metrics to make a decision based on particular priorities,” timeshighereducation.com said.



The University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science, the University of Development Studies, the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the University of Professional Studies took the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th positions in Ghana, respectively.





