UCC student selling on the street to pay fees gets CCF support

A level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast, Cynthia Helego from Woe in the Keta Municipality has taken to the streets of Accra to make a living to pay her school fees.

But CCF intervened in her situation to take her out of the streets and make life easier for her.



Helego whose financial background is nothing to write home about says she receives little or no help from her parents to fund her education.



The ambitious lady, studying a Sandwich Diploma programme in Transport and Road Safety Management, said she had to hawk locally made detergents for a Company on the streets to pay her yearly Two Thousand Eight Hundred Ghana cedis school fees.



“Selling on the sun has not been easy. One major problem is support that I do not get coming my way. Life has been very difficult,” she told crimecheckghana.org.



With a small capital, she said she could only sell a handful of the products but she has been able to save Five Hundred Ghana cedis in a bid to start her own business.

“I have already bought flour and butter. I will buy the rest of the ingredients when I am able to save enough,” she said.



The ambitious lady said trading in wholesale would have enabled her to save enough but due to inadequate capital.



Looking weary on a hot Thursday afternoon carrying her items, which could even be counted from afar, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) met her while embarking on its Street Charity Series project. Luck finally found her but she had no clue.



CCF intended to give her Five Hundred Ghana cedis to enable her to expand her detergent business but she ended up receiving One Thousand Ghana cedis when she opened up her next business idea.



The surprise took her breath away.

Helego could not thank CCF and its donors enough. “I do not even know what to say again. Thank you very much. God bless you,” she showed her appreciation.



The Street Charity Series



The Street Charity Series is meant to provide assistance to struggling individuals making strides on the streets to make their lives better.



