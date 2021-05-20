UCC to confer honorary doctorate degree on President Akufo-Addo

A photograph of president and the Vice Chancellor of UCC

•The President of the Republic of Ghana will be conferred a Doctorate degree on May 29, 2021,

•Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be conferred PhD in Educational Leadership



•He has accepted the decision of the university to confer him the degree



The Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has taken a decision to confer on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo an honorary degree for his outstanding performance in Educational Leadership.



According to the University, a Special Congregation will be held on Saturday, May 29 to confer the doctorate degree on the president. Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on the president in recognition of his immense contribution to Education.



In a communiqué dated Monday, May 17, 2021, issued and signed by Mercy Debrak- Karikari, the Secretary of the Cabinet at the presidency, the president has accepted the decision by the council to confer him the Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership.

President Akufo-Addo started his primary education at the Government Boys School, Adabraka, and later went to Kinbu in Accra Central.



He went to England to study for his O-Level and A-Level examinations at Lancing College, Sussex, where he was nicknamed ‘Billy’ and joined the Anglican faith.



He began the Philosophy, Politics and Economics course at New College, Oxford in 1962, but left soon afterwards.



He returned to Ghana in 1962 to teach at the Accra Academy, before going to read Economics at the University of Ghana, Legon, in 1964, earning a BSc (Econ) degree in 1967.



He subsequently joined Inner Temple and trained as a lawyer under the apprenticeship system known as the Inns of Court, where no formal law degree was required.

He was called to the English Bar (Middle Temple) in July 1971 and called to the Ghanaian bar in July 1975.



He later became president of the Republic of Ghana in 2016 after several years of struggling to win the elections.



