UCC to honour NAPO, others with doctorate degrees

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (middle)

Ghana Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is set to receive an honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

This brings to three the number of such honours received by the Minister and lawmaker for Manhyia South in two years.



Known within the political circles as ‘Napo’, the hardworking minister has already bagged two Honorary Doctorate Degrees from top universities before the latest



The UCC has slated Saturday, July 29, 2023 to hold a Special Congregation where the Minister of Energy and other dignitaries would be honoured.



In May 2021, the University of Education, Winneba, honoured Napo with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in recognition of his unique and exemplary works.



Also, in July 2021, the University of Professional Studies (UPS), in Accra, followed suit by awarding Napo with another Honorary Doctorate Degree.



Napo has played significant roles to help accelerate the effective development of the country. No wonder he has been a recipient of many enviable awards.

His positive contributions to the transformation of the country has especially been felt in the Energy and Education Ministries during the last six years.



During his tenure as the Education Minister, Napo worked tirelessly to introduce the NPP government’s flagship policy, the free Senior High School (SHS).



Napo, who is noted for his hard work, has written his name in the letters of gold at the Energy Ministry as he has worked to make the ministry vibrant, so far.



Aside from the Honorary Doctorate Degrees, Napo has also been honoured by some reputable international organizations, including the United Nations (UN).



Meanwhile, the UCC would on Saturday, July 29, 2023, also honour other distinguished personalities like Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI and Dr. K.K Sarpong.



Also to be honoured by the UCC are Prof. Harold Stwart Amonoo-Koufi, Dr. Deborah Rose, Dr. Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi and Prof. Daniel A. Wubah.