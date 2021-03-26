UCF-Ghana calls for unity among cadres

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The United Cadres Front-Ghana (UCF-Ghana) has called on all true cadres to ignore person who want to bring confusion to the National Democratic party and support former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 agenda for presidency.

UCF-Ghana says the group Cadres for Accountable Leadership has no locus to demand for 2020 presidential election pink sheets from former President John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Shine Gaveh and Mr Camillus Maalneriba-Tia Sakzeesi, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the UCF-Ghana Interim Management Committee told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the conduct of the group indicated that they were not true cadres, but rather persons imported into the NDC.

They said, "if the so-called cadres are indeed true cadres and had the revolutionary upbringing we enjoyed, this action wouldn't have been the way to go".



Cadres for Accountable Leadership at a press conference called on the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to produce the pink sheets or face mass demonstrations throughout the country.