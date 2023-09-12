UDS-MSA embarks on community interventions to promote development

Hundreds of individuals were screened for various eye diseases

Source: Safia Mustapha, Contributor

The 2022/23 administration of the Medical Students Association of the University for Development Studies (UDS-MSA) as part of its final tasks has organized a free medical screening exercise for residents of Malshegu in the Northern Region of Ghana. This medical outreach was executed in partnership with Batieka Specialist Clinic and the Malshegu Traditional Area.

The exercise brought together a team of specialists, medical officers, as well as medical students who screened over 500 people for various medical and surgical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis B, breast cancer, and eye diseases. During the event, the President of UDS-MSA, Mustapha Zakaria, stated that this outreach forms part of the Association’s social responsibility to improve and enhance the population’s health and pledged his commitment to similar events.



This administration in the course of its tenure also organised a free eye screening for students of UDS and traders at the central business district in Tamale during the Association’s annual Health Week celebration.



Hundreds of individuals were screened for various eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts, and trichiasis. Apart from the medical intervention, education on glaucoma and the need for preventive strategies against it and other major eye diseases was made to the general public. These activities were largely supported by the Batieka Specialist Clinic.



Aside from medical endeavours, UDS-MSA enabled the historic election of its member, Madam Stephanie Otuteye Chiaky as president of the Federation of Medical Students in Ghana at their last general conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Ms. Chiaky emerged victorious with 65 votes against her contender, Mr. Elvis Amponsah from the University of Cape Coast, who had 57 votes.

In addition to these achievements, the Mustapha-led administration has collaborated with the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) to secure accommodation for clinical students. As part of the agreement, GHANASCO has released its 26-room Taysec facility to UDS to facilitate this purpose.







Furthermore, the Health Committee of UDS-MSA led an initiative to register over 600 children in the Northern Region onto the National Health Insurance Scheme. This was made possible through donations from members, support from UDS-MSA, and corporate Ghana.



The president of the Association, Mr. Mustapha has expressed his gratitude to his fellow executives, the student population, management of the school, organisations, and institutions who have assisted him in undertaking all these tasks. He equally entreated students to lend support to the incoming administration in order to propel the development of students' affairs, improvement of the school, and the betterment of society.



