UDS students who could not complete their studies from 2006 granted amnesty

The University for Development Studies – UDS has granted amnesty to all students who couldn’t complete their programs (Diploma, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate).

The amnesty according to an MoU issued by the school, the amnesty began in the 2006 and 2007 academic years.



The memoranda directed the school to allow the students who are covered by this amnesty to come back and complete their programmes of study if they wish to do so.



The affected students have only two academic years, that is, the 2023 and 2024 and 2024 and 2025 academic years to complete their programmes of study within the context of this amnesty.

“Affected students wishing to take advantage of the amnesty are required to pay the prevailing full fees for their respective programmes of study,” it said.



