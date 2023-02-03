0
Menu
News

UE/R: MPs condemn 'barbaric' Bawku killings, demand probe

62176164 Zebilla MP Cletus Avoka addressing the press

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Members of Parliament within the Kusasi Traditional Area of Bawku in the Upper East Region have condemned what they describe as the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians in Bawku by the military.

They have called on the government to investigate the killings.

Speaking to the press in parliament today, February 2, 2023, the leader of the group, and MP for Zebilla, Mr Cletus Avoka, said the killings by the soldiers were uncalled for, barbaric and unprofessional.

The group is also calling for a more effective means to resolve the conflict in Bawku as the current measures have proven futile.

Mr Cletus Avoka insisted that the chieftaincy issues in Bawku were long-resolved by the Supreme Court, hence anyone who does not agree with the decision should seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: