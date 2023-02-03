UE/R: MPs condemn 'barbaric' Bawku killings, demand probe

Zebilla MP Cletus Avoka addressing the press

The Members of Parliament within the Kusasi Traditional Area of Bawku in the Upper East Region have condemned what they describe as the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians in Bawku by the military.

They have called on the government to investigate the killings.



Speaking to the press in parliament today, February 2, 2023, the leader of the group, and MP for Zebilla, Mr Cletus Avoka, said the killings by the soldiers were uncalled for, barbaric and unprofessional.

The group is also calling for a more effective means to resolve the conflict in Bawku as the current measures have proven futile.



Mr Cletus Avoka insisted that the chieftaincy issues in Bawku were long-resolved by the Supreme Court, hence anyone who does not agree with the decision should seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.