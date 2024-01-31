UE/R: Temporal ban imposed on motorcycle riding in Binduri

Motorbike riding is popular in Northern Ghana

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has placed a temporary ban on motorcycle riding in the Binduri District as part of measures adopted by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) during an emergency session on January 22.

In response to recent incidents of violence in Bawku and Binduri, REGSEC opted to adjust the curfew hours in Bawku from 8:00pm-5:00am to 6:00pm-6:00am.



Additionally, a temporary prohibition on motorcycle riding in the Binduri district has been enacted.

A press release dated January 29, signed by Alhaji Abubakari Inusa, Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council, announced these decisions.



It also mandated the District Security Committee (DISEC) of the Binduri District Assembly to enforce the directive effective from January 29, 2024.