UENR breaks ground for RCEES project

RCEES is a WB-funded programme

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Wednesday performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a building complex for a Regional Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability (RCEES) in Sunyani.

The World Bank (WB) is providing US$1.6 million while the University through internally generated funds is also offering US$400,000 for the US$2 million building project which is expected to be completed within 18 months by Antartic Limited, a Ghanaian building construction company.



The RCEES is a WB-funded Africa Centre of Excellence in Energy and Environmental Sustainability based at the UENR, Dr Eric Ofosu Antwi, the Director of the Centre disclosed in an interview with the media.



He said the vision of the RCEES is to be the leading internationally-accredited Centre of excellence that provides quality research and postgraduate education in energy and environmental sustainability.



Its mission “is to provide excellent and quality postgraduate education, discover, preserve and disseminate cutting-edge interdisciplinary research, Dr Antwi said.



He said through training and capacity building, consulting, professional development and securing grants and donor funding to enhance the lives of our students and partners.

According to the Director, the target of the Centre in the next five years is to train 80 candidates for Doctor of Philosophies (PhDs), 250 Master of Science (MSc) students and 400 short courses participants from industry and sector agencies in energy and environment.



Dr Antwi explained that of this number 30 per cent would be coming from the Africa Region and 40 per cent would be females.



He, however, said the Centre currently had 89 students with 33 per cent from nine African countries - Senegal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Chad, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Zimbabwe.



Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director, Renewable and Nuclear Energy at the Ministry who presented the vehicle on behalf of Mr John Peter Amewu, the sector Minister said it would support and facilitate monitoring and research activities of the Centre.

