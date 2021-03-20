UER Police launches new patrol models to combat crime

File Photo

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched a new Operational Patrol Model to revitalize the efforts and interventions towards combating crime and protecting lives and properties and ensuring public safety.

The new strategy would ensure that the Ghana Police Service in the Region worked effectively with the other security agencies particularly the Ghana Armed Forces to deal with violent crimes that have characterized the Region in recent times.



The new model would further ensure that personnel of the police command received adequate capacity building and physical training frequently to boost their confidence and sharpness in dealing with security issues.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Regional Police Commander, made these known while addressing the media after a route march by the Service in collaboration with other security services through the principal streets of Bolgatanga, the regional capital.



Dr Gariba explained that the new model of operational patrol was informed by the upsurge in armed robbery cases and other violent crimes across major parts of the Region and said the police was poised to reduce the rate.



The Regional Commander said since the visit of Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police, in mid-February, strategies had been put in place and it had contributed to reducing violent crimes.

As part of the new operational patrol model, Dr Gariba noted, the Region had been zoned into three main areas including the Bawku enclave, the Builsa enclave and the Bolgatanga Central enclave.



He said apart from the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies offering support to combat crime in the Bawku area, the Regional Police Command had beefed up both Bawku and Sandema areas with enough personnel and would be introducing market day escort for market women especially at the Sandema area, to protect them and their properties.



“In the Bolgatanga enclave, we are going to go this way, the highway within our Region from Pwalugu through Bolgatanga to Paga is going to have a highway patrol team. Already, that patrol team is in force, the national headquarters has supported us with vehicles and personnel that are actually patrolling the route.



“We are doing escort for vehicles, transit vehicles right from Tamale through Walewale, Bolgatanga and Navrongo to Paga,” he added.



Dr Gariba further revealed that the Regional Police Command and the Bolgatanga District Police Command had also divided the Bolgatanga Township and its environs into four strategic patrol zones and would flood the areas with visible patrols, surveillance and intelligence operations.

“We are looking at the Bolgatanga city area to the Pwalugu bridge and to the boundary between North East and Upper East Region, we are also looking at the Bolgatanga city centre through Sumbrungu up to Navrongo road, we also looking at Bolgatanga city centre through Kongo to the Bawku highway as well as Tongo and her adjoining communities,” he said.



The Regional Commander noted that there would be a standby patrol system at the regional headquarters to offer rapid response to any operational joint and agreement had been reached with the Ghana Armed Forces especially the Eleventh Mechanized Infantry Battalion to back the service.



Dr Gariba encouraged personnel of the Police Service to deliver on their mandate to support the system to work.