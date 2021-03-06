UER loses two health workers to coronavirus

The Upper East Region has recorded a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths

Out of the total of 35 persons who have lost their lives through the coronavirus-related infections in the Upper East Region, two were health workers, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Regional Director of Ghana Health Services has revealed.

He said since the region recorded its first case in April 2020, a total of 119 health workers of the cumulative figure of 1,118 have contracted the virus, 46 were recorded in 2020 and 71 as at February 27, 2021.



He was speaking at the annual performance review meeting of the Regional Health Directorate held in Bolgatanga on the theme, “Reducing newborn and maternal mortalities amidst COVID-19 pandemic”.



Dr Dzotsi said so far 1,006 persons were discharged while there were 143 active cases with 21 on admission and 122 being managed at home.



“There were 39 cases recorded in our schools, but fortunately we have been able to discharge 38 leaving only those in the Bolgatanga Municipal”, he added.



The Regional Director attributed the upsurge of the infection of the virus to poor attitude of residents and health workers towards the recommended safety protocols.



“We have only one treatment centre at the regional hospital with increased number of home management of cases and this is fueling the spread of the COVID-19 as the home environment is not appropriate for self-isolation,” he said.

Dr Dzotsi said the Regional Health Directorate and the Regional Coordinating Council had intensified efforts to curb the spread through a number of interventions including; strategizing at the Public Health Emergency Management Committee meetings.



He said the Committee had directed all 15 Municipal and districts across the region to establish treatment centres to manage asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases and have trained district and sub-district staff to manage.



He said the Ghana Health Service in collaboration with major stakeholders including; the Information Services Department and the National Commission for Civic Education had intensified education on the disease at public places such as markets, lorry parks, schools, mosques and churches among others.



Dr Dzotsi said all health workers had been charged to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and called on members of the public to observe the recommended protocols including; regularly washing of hands with soap under running water, application of hand sanitizers, practising social distancing and wearing of nose masks.



“It is important to reiterate that we are not in normal times and that we must all observe and adhere to all the COVID-19 safety precautions and also take up the COVID-19 vaccines when it comes to our region. We should also report any suspected meningitis cases for early care and treatment as we are in the meningitis season,” he added.