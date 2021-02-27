UESD holds maiden matriculation for 73 fresh students

Source: Michael Oberteye, contributor

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Somanya (UESD), on Friday, February 26, 2021 held a matriculation ceremony for its pioneering students who have been enrolled into various courses for the 2020/2021 academic year leading to undergraduate degrees.

The event was held on the theme: “Sustaining the environment in the era of COVID-19, the role of the University.”



The freshmen and women were confirmed with bona fide junior memberships of the university.



In all 73 students including 41 pursuing four year Bachelor of Science programmes at the School of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and 32 pursuing same at the School of Sustainable Development, were enrolled in the ceremony held at the forecourts of the University’s multipurpose building.



Registrar of the university, Mrs. Mary Abena Agyepong who welcomed the entire student body to the school, administered the Matriculation Oath after which all the students signed the Matriculation Register.



The new students also undertook the declaration of and signed onto the Honour Code as part of the University’s bid to provide an environment where graduate students of integrity are created.



Vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Eric Nyarko-Samson called for the reconsideration of the known educational system where the attention is on the number of students churned out every year.

To change the status quo, he said the UESD is not only focusing on the numbers but also training students of high caliber mindful of the need to protect the environment.



“As such, the University has a mandate to go beyond this by training and nurturing a collection of skills sets, mindsets, attitudes and behaviours that are creative, innovative and conscious of the dire need to protect and preserve the environment for the optimum development of current and future generations,” he said.



He told the matriculants that the day’s theme must serve as a long term guiding principle, not just for the day but to their years of study in the university. According to him, though the COVID-19 global pandemic was posing threats to the environment, health and the economy, there was still the opportunity to save humankind.



“The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with serious environmental, health and economic development challenges with the potential to hamper our progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the Vice-Chancellor. “Nevertheless, there is also a window of opportunity to save mankind and the environment.”



To address issues of inequality in income and standard of living among the populace, Professor Eric Nyarko-Samson noted that schools would play a leading role in this.



He said “our schools would contribute to the production and dissemination of knowledge and innovations that advance the lives of the people of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities.”

He urged the new students to focus on activities geared towards fulfilling their goals of successfully going through their prescribed academic programmes by “taking advantage of every facility available to develop” themselves.



Interim Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Djangetey Certainly, on behalf of his colleagues expressed the gratitude of the student body to the Government of Ghana, Ministry Of Education and other stakeholders who facilitated the commencement of the university and making available facilities to commence their academic work.



He however urged the University Council to ensure the provision of other facilities including a fully furnished library, computer laboratory, junior common room, sports and games center and a commercial service center.



The SRC president however urged his fellow freshmen and women to remain focused on their studies to enable them achieve their dreams.



Other dignitaries present included the Chairman of the University Council, Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey, Director of Finance, Baffour Awuah Kwabi, Ag Dean of the School Of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Professor Edward Wiafe Debrah, Ag Dean of the School of Sustainable Development, Prof Anthony Amoah, Ag Dean of Students, Dr. Daniella Delali Sedegah, Director of IT and Systems Operations, Dr. Emmanuel Kitcher, Director of Physical Development and Estate Management – Dr. Isaac Abbam, and Director of Internal Audit, Dr. Emmanuel Opoku Ware.

