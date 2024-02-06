UESD to host lecture-thon in pursuit of Guiness World Record

The univeristy is set to host a lecture-thon in pursuit of Guiness World Record on 10th March 2024

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya in the Eastern Region is set to host a lecture-thon in pursuit of Guiness World Record on 10th March 2024.

This lecture-thon which is an unprecedented event is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive hours of lectures in a single venue by Dr. Michael Appiah Karikari.



According to the University, Dr. Karikari, a distinguished member of our academic community, has been granted approval by the Guinness World Records for this extraordinary endeavour, setting out to break the current world record. In his pursuit of academic excellence and innovative spirit, Dr. Karikari has chosen the captivating theme, “Research Methodology in Behavioural Sciences.”



”This marathon lecture, spanning over one hundred and fifty hours, aims not only to surpass the existing record but to do so without the use of PowerPoint slides, electronic devices, books, or any external aids, delivering the lecture extemporaneously. This impressive endeavour is an affirmation of the academic strength ingrained in our university’s culture. PRCC acknowledges the profound impact that this event could have on our community and beyond,” a statement issued by the Public Relations and Communication Committtee of the University said in a statement.



Key Highlights are:

1. Academic Collaboration: Dr. Appiah Karikarfs lecture, structured to cover a comprehensive range of topics, will facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, showcasing the university’s commitment to academic excellence.



2. Student and Community Engagement: An exceptional opportunity for students to witness dedication and perseverance as enshrined in the UESD HOPE Agenda.



3. Media Coverage: Extensive engagement with local, national, and international media outlets.