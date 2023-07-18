0
Menu
News

UEW Face of ASSENS 2023: First time ever female contestants endorse broadcaster Ermines

Ermines Assens From left to right: Akua, Nana Pokuaa, Farida, Ermines, Maya, Edinam & Lady Bianca

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

The Association of Students of English from the Department of English in the University of Education, Winneba is ready to set the stage ablaze for their upcoming Face of ASSENS 2023 after 6 female contestants for the ultimate crown endorsed the anchor of Windy Sports Digest, Ermines Onyema of Radio Windy Bay on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Production Studio of 98.3FM.

The beauty pageant ladies following their Radio Tour schedule as part of the buildup to the grand finale still to come this July 2023 made an appearance on 98.3FM Weekend Grove programme hosted by Samuel K. Anyan better known in showbiz as DJ Maestro alongside Adwoa Serwaa (co-host), a former contestant of Miss ECOWAS 2019 and doubling as a contestant for Face of North, UEW in the past as DJ Kobbyrich produced the radio show with support from the entertainment crew of Radio Windy Bay.

Besides, the Face of ASSENS 2023 comprises 6 female contestants and for the first time ever, 4 male contestants are equally in the game bringing the total number of contestants to 10 which will see one king and a queen crowned on the night of the main event this July.

Consequently, this is the first time ever contestants for a beauty pageant show in UEW will endorse Ermines, the anchor of Windy Sports Digest, 98.3FM who is better known as ErmBarometer. The 6 female contestants for the Face of ASSENS 2023 include Nana Pokuaa, Lady Bianca, Maya, Akua, Edinam, and Farida.

Meanwhile, the Face of ASSENS 2023 unveiling on June 29, 2023, saw the likes of Addae, Miracle, ‘MP’, and Abdul to go head to head for the ultimate in relation to the male contestants.

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman