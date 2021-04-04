UEW: Students force thief to sing hymns on central campus

The alleged thief is said to be a former Member of the Winneba Youth Choir and the Akoo Show Choir

The singing ability of a thief was put to a test after he was caught by students on the central campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

The thief who appeared to be in his late 20’s was cajoled by students who are residents of the Alpha B Hostel to sing hymns and other songs they liked as they recorded the act.



This development comes amid bitter complaints by the students about the activities of student thieves and burglars.



These thieves either snatch their belongings, threaten to kill them or break into their rooms and do away with their valuables when they are not around.



Therefore, in order to send a strong signal to all these thieves, these students had to let this scapegoat do their bidding.

With a coarse voice, the thief sang one of the school’s hymns and was getting ready to sing a song by Shatta Wale.



It has been reported that the alleged thief is a former Member of the Winneba Youth Choir and the Akoo Show Choir.



Check Out Video Below:



