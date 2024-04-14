UEW distance education students call for MoE’s intervention over dispute

University of Education, Winneba

A group of students enrolled in the Distance Education programme at the St. John Campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have voiced their disappointment with the institution's management, urging the Ministry of Education to intervene and uphold standards.

These students, who are on the verge of completing their National Service Scheme (NSS) and awaiting graduation later this month, have encountered a hurdle imposed by the university's management.



They have been instructed to present receipts for their school fees from 2019 to 2024 before they can be cleared for graduation.



This requirement has sparked frustration among the students, who view it as a display of mismanagement and deficiency in leadership on the part of UEW.



They argue that they had submitted all necessary receipts prior to their final exams last year, and it would be impractical to produce receipts for each academic year over the past four years.



The students perceive this demand as unreasonable and potentially discriminatory, given the challenges of retrieving receipts from multiple years.

They assert that their compliance with previous financial obligations should suffice for graduation clearance.



Expressing their concerns, the students emphasize the administrative burden placed upon them by this unexpected requirement, particularly as they approach the culmination of their academic journey.



In light of these grievances, the students are calling upon the Ministry of Education to intervene and ensure that UEW upholds fairness and transparency in its administrative processes.



They seek a resolution that acknowledges their prior compliance with financial obligations and facilitates their smooth transition to graduation without undue obstacles.



The dispute highlights broader issues of accountability and student welfare within tertiary institutions, underscoring the need for clear and equitable policies that support student success.