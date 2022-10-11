UEW level 400 GPA saga: Records of 8000 students updated

University of Education, Winneba

The Management of the University of Education, Winneba has indicated that it has resolved the challenges it had updating the academic records of some of its students.

In a press release dated October 10, 2022, the university indicated that the level 400 students, who were mainly affected by the issue, can now access their portals to get the proper record of their academic work.



It explained that 8000 students were affected by the challenge which began in 2018 but it has now been resolved due to the instrumentality of the current university administration.



“The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), wishes to inform level 400 students of the university and the general public that student portals have been successfully updated, and level 400 students have full access to their portals.



“The challenge at hand is a four-year-old issue that dates back to 2018. The current Management took the audacious initiative to resolve the challenges with the results of over 8,000 students as far back as June 2022.



“Having come this far to successfully update students' portals based on bulk data collated from the activities of the Students’ Help Desk, we expect our level 400 students to access their portals to check the updated results and resort to the laid down processes to address their concerns if any are identified,” parts of the statement read.



On Monday, October 11, some final year students at the University of Education, Winneba protested what they say are disparities between results on the school’s online system and notice boards.

Sources at the school indicated that students are unhappy about the inability of the school’s management to determine their various classes, although they have completed most courses and received their marks and transcripts for same.



This comes following earlier protests in September when students had to be dispersed by police after they protested discrepancies in their results posted online and on the university’s notice boards.



The students, who were disappointed about the cancellation of a scheduled meeting between level 400s and management to resolve the issues, broke some sign posts and tree branches and blocked some roads on campus.



Ahead of what they say are their final papers, some final-year students recently protested again, citing the inability to determine their final marks as the reason.



The students said the school system for checking grades, which was the notice board, had been upgraded such that students now have to log into a portal to access their grades, but the grades they have received, which were previously posted on the notice boards, differ from those on the school’s portal.



