General News

UEW to open employement opportunities to local communities

Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni (left) and Mr. Francis Obeng (far right) being escorted around

The University of Education Winneba (UEW) is poised to generate even more employment opportunities for members of its local community in Winneba and surrounding areas as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework with the construction of an additional 5,000 birds’ capacity poultry house.

This is part of the University’s plan to deepen sustainability by impacting on immediate communities where it operates. The new facility will help generate several direct and indirect jobs for indigenes in and around the Efutu municipality. Similar arrangements are running concurrently in Kumasi, Asante Mampong and Ajumako.



Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni disclosed this during an unannounced visit to the University Farm to acquaint himself with conditions at the farm and to inspect the progress of work on the new poultry house.



Prof. Afful-Broni was highly impressed with the quality and progress of work on the new facility and commended the contractor for good work done.



“The state of structures at the farm needs to be looked at. The University and the workers here deserve better. This is why we’ve started investing to revamp the farm. The poultry house which is currently under construction is the first step. We must certainly do more to improve conditions here”, he said.



The Vice-Chancellor hinted of plans to strategically develop the farm to serve the University and the local community which should begin with proper planning of the structures at the farm to maximise its full potential and to form the foundation of the master plan for the transformation of the farm.

“We must immediately protect the land from further encroachment by building strategic security posts at various points on the land and proceed to roll out plans to revamp the farm”, he remarked.



Prof. Afful-Broni was full of commendation to the workers at the farm for their hard work, dedication, and steadfastness. He assured them of Management’s commitment to face-lifting and improving conditions at the farm.



Mr. Mark Affusah, the Assistant Farm Manager who conducted the Vice-Chancellor around the farm appealed for a new feed mixer to facilitate work at the farm.



The Vice-Chancellor who was accompanied by the Finance Officer, Mr. Francis Obeng on the visit responded positively to the appeal.



The University is in the hunt for a new farm manager to spearhead the new agenda of transforming the farm to realise its full potential by fulfilling the objectives of the University while meeting the needs of the local community.

