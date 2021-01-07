UG: Concerned Students threaten demonstration at main entrance over modular system

University of Ghana

A group calling itself the Concerned Students of the University of Ghana is threatening to demonstrate at the main entrance of the school in the morning of Friday, January 8, 2021, over the modular system.

Management of the University of Ghana decided to roll out a modular system that allows two levels to be in school at a point in time in a bid to accommodate a greater part of students on campus while observing all COVID-19 protocols.



According to the approved 2020/2021 academic calendar of the school, fresher’s and final year students are expected to report to campus first whilst continuing students will return to campus later for their academic activities.



This decision however did not sit well with the Concerned Students of the University of Ghana. Some members of the aforementioned group took to Twitter to express their grievances.



The group earlier in a petition to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, said that the university’s proposal on grounds of ensuring the safety of students amidst the coronavirus spread can be overcome with the proper observance of COVID-19 protocols.



According to them, since no casualty was recorded among students who returned to school to complete the 2019/2020 academic year on the instruction of the President, it is possible for all students to come together for the 2020/2021 academic year.

See some posts below:





They intentionally bring last years fees which in the actual sense was for 24 weeks of tuition and they want us to pay same amount for 12 weeks of tuition . I’m really disappointed in the SRC and the whole legon management #legondemonstration — Eli???????? (@elikplimmmm) January 6, 2021

I'm highly disappointed management will consider double track to a whole premiere university.. The president of Ghana knowing very well the double track will cripple our educational system is expanding infrastructure to deal with double track... #legondemonstration — Emefa (@Eva_daugofeve) January 6, 2021

So they really think all students can learn and pass all courses in 6 weeks which usually was 13 - 14 weeks??!!.... Aaaah Legon ????#legondemonstration — AB???? (@abeikurichmond) January 6, 2021