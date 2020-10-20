UG: Delay in reopening should not prevent you from voting – TESCON to students

TheUG chapter of TESCON have advised students to report to campus on December 7 to vote

Persons, especially students, who have their polling centres on the campus of the University of Ghana, have been asked not to hesitate in coming back to campus to cast their vote in the forthcoming December polls.

This is coming from the University of Ghana chapter of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party.



It comes on the back an announcement from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that tertiary universities are to commence the 2020/2021 academic year in January 2021.



Speaking to UniversNews, TESCON communications member, Kofi Ampong, admonished students to make efforts to come back to campus on election day just as they did during the voter registration exercise.



He pointed out the voting was their civic right, hence, the need to break any hindrance that may prevent them from exercising it.

“If we cast our mind back to the registration period, we were all aware that we were home but yet still students managed to find their way to campus to register. The same way by which students found their way to campus to register to vote, that is the same way by which they should find their way to campus to vote,” he said.



He was, however, quick to add that students may use the option of vote transfer if they believe that coming to campus will be a problem.



“In any case, if you are a student and you feel intimidated or that coming to campus to vote in December will be a problem for you, the Electoral Commission has opened a window of voter transfer where anyone who registered can transfer their votes to another place of your choice. So that is another option student can explore,” he added.