UG: Freshers stranded at various halls of residence over TEWU strike

Freshmen of the University of Ghana arrive on campus

Newly admitted students to the University of Ghana are stranded this morning at their various halls of residence following an indefinite strike from the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

Hall assistants who formerly helped freshers go through with their manual residential registration were nowhere to be seen this morning.



The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, to demand better conditions of service.



According to the Union, they have since June 2019, been in discussion with the Fair wages and Salaries Commission for a review of their working conditions which expired in 2008. All efforts have however proved futile.

A task force was sent to the University of Ghana campus to make sure that all TEWU members who were on the grounds working, put a stop to it.



