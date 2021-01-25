UG: Head of Halls calls more student volunteers as TEWU continues to strike

University of Ghana

Chairman of the Head of Halls at the University of Ghana, Dr. Charles Wiafe Akenten, has called for more students to volunteer and perform the tasks of hall assistants as members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union continue to strike.

Since TEWU’s industrial action on Wednesday, January 13, students have taken up their jobs.



They have assisted with the residential registration of newly admitted students among other tasks.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive, Dr. Wiafe Akenten, commended the students for their voluntary service but called for more of their colleagues to join.



He said that the current number of volunteers was not enough, causing some of them to miss out on academic activities.



“The issue is, they are missing lectures which is their primary aim. This is very unfortunate and that is why I am saying that more students should sign up so that when they go there and work at the time they do not have lectures. If more students sign up, then we would have a situation where the maximum number an individual will work is 3 hours. In that case, I don’t think any student will lose or forfeit lectures,” he said.



On the matter of sanitation on campus, Dr. Wiafe Akenten said that talks have been held with the Physical Development & Municipal Services (PDMSD) of the University and efforts are being made to ensure that the campus is cleared of filth.

TEWU’s strike



TEWU members across all public universities, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, declared a nationwide strike in demand for better conditions of service.



Subsequently, national executives of the Union, on Monday, January 18, 2021, called off the action, saying that it had reached an agreement with the government.



But the University of Ghana chapter of the Union, says that no such agreement has been reached.



Their President, Kenneth Botchway, says that they will not return to work until they get a concrete commitment from the government.