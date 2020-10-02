UG: Hold on with payment of increased academic fees – SRC tells students

The University of Ghana has increased fees for next academic year

Students of the University of Ghana have been asked to hold on with the payment of fees for the 2020/2021 academic year until President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gives further directives on the resumption of school.

This action is being called for by the school’s Students Representative Council following a decision by school authorities to upwardly review academic fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“The SRC by this communique informs the general student populace to hold on with the payment of academic fees until the President of the Republic gives further directives on the resumption of school,” a statement released by the SRC reads.



The SRC says that it is still holding meetings with ‘relevant stakeholders to ensure that their demands are met, with regards to the increment in fees amidst the pandemic.’



Although the increment has been approved by the government, students have spoken against it, especially on grounds that their finances have been impacted by the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the country.



The University of Ghana is not the only tertiary institution to announce an increment in fees for the next academic year.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism has also reviewed its academic fees.



Nonetheless, the University for Development Studies, following a plea from their Students Representative Council, have reduced their academic fees by up to 16%.



Privately-owned Central University has also reduced academic fees for the 2020/2021 academic year by up to 55%.



