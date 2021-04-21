UG, Korea Expert Team initiate GK-Impact project to enhance e-learning

Ghana-Korea project is to promote research about Asia

The University of Ghana, in a partnership with Korea Incorporative Agencies (KOICA), has commenced a project aimed at boosting e-learning and bridging the gap between Asia and Africa through research.

Director for the Center of Asian Studies, Dr. Lloyd Amoah, at a meeting held at the Registry and Council Chamber on the University’s campus, stated that the main aim of the Ghana-Korea project is to promote research about Asia and accommodate facilities for e-learning in the university community.



The meeting, among other things, was to plan a survey and lay down all the process needed to commence the project.



Dr. Lloyd Amoah, in an interview with UniversNews, explained that “what we seek to do is to house the studies for Asian learning and engage in research about Asia [adding that] the project will have ICT facilities to promote e-learning.”



Also speaking at the meeting was the Deputy Country Director for KOICA, Ms. Jeongyi Choi, who outlined the plans the team has in the coming days.

“We’re going have the inception meeting with the key stakeholders and at the inception meeting, we will introduce the survey, and outline the schedule of the survey."



“We will meet our stakeholders in the coming days to discuss the projects and the way forward,” she stated.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Development (ORID), University of Ghana, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, congratulated Dr. Lloyd Amoah for embarking on the project on behalf of the University and commended the Korea Incorporative Agencies (KOICA) for partnering with the school to initiate the project.