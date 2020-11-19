UG Law students and alumni to hold vigil in honour of Prof Benneh

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law

The Law Students Union (LSU) of the University of Ghana and Alumni of the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSOL) have announced that they will organise a memorial vigil in honour of the late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.

The vigil will be held at the Forecourt of the University of Ghana School of Law on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 6:00 pm.



According to the organisers, the attire for the vigil is black.



The vigil by the students will precede the burial of Prof Benneh.



The late law professor will be buried at a private ceremony on Saturday, November 21, 2020.



The burial ceremony will be held at the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, University of Ghana, Legon, with the filing past and burial service to start at 7 am.



A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Christ the King Catholic Church.

Background



Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was found dead at his residence at Adjiriganor in Accra.



His body was discovered on Saturday, September 12, 2020, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts all over.



One of the prime suspects in the case, James Nana Womba, who, according to the police, had confessed to killing Prof. Benneh, has died.



He died while in police custody on October 17, 2020.



Meanwhile, Ebenezer Kwayisi alias Junior, and Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, have been arraigned in court over their alleged involvement in the murder.