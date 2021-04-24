UG: Management begins investigations into ‘fall’ incident at Sarbah Hall

Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Investigations have begun into the case of a young man falling off from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A Building.

This was disclosed by the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Godfred Bokpin.



He says that Mensah Sarbah Hall authorities are collaborating with the Police to get to the bottom of the matter.



Speaking to UniversNews, Prof. Bokpin urged students to stay calm as the situation was under control.



“The issue is being investigated by the police, the hall authorities; they are all involved trying to get to the bottom of it. Whilst we are at that, I urge every student to keep to their core activities as it is a packed semester and they should not feed into the rumour going on but very soon, our official communication will be issued by the university,” he told UniversNews.



The incident of the fall is said to have happened at about 1:45 am on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Wahab Abdulai, a former resident of the Mensah Sarbah Hall currently undertaking his National Service.



An occupant in the room from where the man fell from told UniversNews that they heard someone banging the door and assumed that it was a hall assistant who was hunting for illegal occupants, popularly known as Perchers.



“The boy was asked to hide in the balcony until the assumed porters leave. Suddenly, we heard a loud crashing sound and rushed to see what had happened. There, we found the boy lying on the ground floor,” the eyewitness narrated.



The victim, after falling, suffered bone damages was rushed to the Legon Hospital for treatment.



He is currently at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.