UG: Management threatens to close Night Market over Coronavirus protocols

University of Ghana Night Market

Management of the University of Ghana has warned that it may be forced to close down the Night Market should vendors and patrons continue to disregard COVID-19 protocols.

The Night Market is one of the busiest commercials venues on the campus of the University.



University authorities say that the ‘blatant disregard’ for COVID-9 protocols at the Market was a matter of concern.



They want patrons and vendors at the market to “comply with all the Protocols with specific reference to the comply with all the Protocols with specific reference to the compulsory washing of hands and wearing of the face/nose mask.”



“Please note that should the above be disregarded, it will leave the University with no choice but to close the market,” a notice from the Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate reads.



On Thursday evening, with UniversNews visited the Market, there were no measures to ensure that patrons, who were mainly students, were socially distant.

Again, some, including vendors, were seen without wearing the nose masks.



Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has already indicated that the rate of Covid infection on the campus was alarming.



He says that if immediate steps are not taken to control the spread of the disease among members of the University community, authorities “may have to lock down this university somewhere along the line”



He disclosed this at a meeting with student leaders on Friday, January 8, 2021.



Scientists at the University have urged students to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols as they have reported on campus for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Director of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Prof. Gordon Awandare wants the students to keep their colleagues in check for their own safety.



“A student’s health is at risk if he is in a group of colleagues who are not wearing their masks. If he has been wearing a mask and protecting himself whilst somebody has not been working a mask then that person is putting those wearing at risk. So the students need to hold each other accountable for their own safety. If someone is being careless you need to tell him to put on his mask. It is not a joke,” he said.



Ghana’s Covid-19 situation



The country is witnessing a surge in registered cases of the virus.



According to officials, Ghana is recording an average of 200 cases daily.

As of 18th January 2021, the country had recorded 59,480 cases of the virus; 56,706 of the number are recoveries.



The number of persons who have succumbed to the disease is 361.



President Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd national address on the disease, expressed worry about the trend.



He charged law enforcement agencies to deal with persons who were not complying with the compulsory wearing of face masks directives.