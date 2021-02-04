UG Medical students donate GH¢20,000 to colleague in KNUST for cancer treatment

Representatives from UG Medical Students Association with Rita Abodoh

The University of Ghana Medical Students Association has donated GH¢20,000 to Rita Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, who has been diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, cancer in the bone.

The amount is to support her as she prepares to undergo treatment.



The University of Ghana students have targeted to raise GH¢100,000 to support Rita.



Receiving the cash donation, Rita’s family expressed gratitude to the UG Medical students.



Her father, Mr. Philip Abodoh commended the students for their support even though Rita was from another school.



“We thank the UG medical students for making this effort to support one of their own. Even though Rita is from KNUST medical school, you are all one family of medical doctors. Some doctors we have met have been very kind to us and we are glad that we have an upcoming generation of doctors who are compassionate and caring. This money will help take care of some of the cost of the treatment. We are grateful,” Mr. Abodoh said.

The University of Ghana Medical Students are still appealing to the public to support young Rita with donations of any amount.



It is estimated that treatment for bone and joint cancers in the US exceeds over $100,000



Donations can be made through Mobile Money number:



0549 816 346, Justice Obeng Manu.