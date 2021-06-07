0
UG SRC demands face-to-face learning; says it won’t cause upsurge in coronavirus cases

Ntow Src President 750x375 Acting SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko and other representatives

Mon, 7 Jun 2021 Source: radiouniverseonline.com

The Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana wants the management of the University of Ghana to allow for physical academic activities for the next academic year.

At a press conference held at the SRC Union Building on Monday June 7, the Acting SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko said that many students were struggling to cope with online studies, hence, the need for university management to revise its decision that academic activities are held mainly online.

Ntow-Fianko believes that physical academic activities will not lead to an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the university community.

According to him, students can be trusted to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols when they are put in place.

They are also calling for a discontinuation of the modular system.

