UG SRC demands face-to-face learning; says it won’t cause upsurge in coronavirus cases

Acting SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko and other representatives

The Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana wants the management of the University of Ghana to allow for physical academic activities for the next academic year.

At a press conference held at the SRC Union Building on Monday June 7, the Acting SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko said that many students were struggling to cope with online studies, hence, the need for university management to revise its decision that academic activities are held mainly online.



Ntow-Fianko believes that physical academic activities will not lead to an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the university community.

According to him, students can be trusted to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols when they are put in place.



They are also calling for a discontinuation of the modular system.