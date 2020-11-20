UG SRC pledges to resolve 2019/2020 graduation shortfalls

University of Ghana SRC

Head of the UGSRC Academic Committee, Abdul Salam Mohammed, has assured prospective graduands of the University of Ghana that measures are being put in place to address their plights.

He said the student governing body is working assiduously with university management and other key stakeholders to resolve challenges regarding the November 2020 Congregation.



Moreover, he scored that concerns raised over attempts by management to disallow graduands from going for their graduation gowns have been duly noted.



Mr. Mohammed mentioned that the SRC has requested that provisions be made to assist students who want to wear the gowns.



In view of that, he disclosed that a committee has been set up to come out with a plan to enable the students go for the gowns.



Speaking in an interview on Campus Exclusive, Salam Mohammed said although the committee is yet to produce its report, the SRC will work with any decision taken to ensure that students’ needs are met.

“The school has set up a committee of which the SRC president and the GRASSAG president are members. So this committee is going to look into issues of the graduation whether students can come for gowns and all that. So whatever the committee comes out with, we will work with it and I’m very sure we will have a breakthrough in it,” he said.



He stressed that the SRC is a result-oriented body, hence will not haste in making pronouncements on issues.



“Sometimes we just sit down and say the SRC is not working. We are equally students and we know what is happening but the thing is that we all know the circumstances so it is not as though we are adamant or don’t listen to what people say.



“The thing is that we don’t come out and make noise, we want results so we are working,” he added.



The University of Ghana is expected to host a virtual congregation which begins from Monday, November 30, to Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The GHS 250 fee charge and the decision to not make available gowns this year met some backlash from various key stakeholders.



Amongst them were the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana who petitioned management over the issue.



The indicated that a reduction in the fee will not be prudent at this stage, rather, management should give graduates value for their money by making available graduation gowns for all.