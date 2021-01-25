UG School of Law rolls out 'COVID-19 Responsive Capacity-Building' training course

University of Ghana School of Law

Source: UG School of Law

The University of Ghana School of Law has rolled out its maiden virtual intensive three-week COVID-19 Responsive Capacity-Building training course for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

The training is aimed at building the capacity of Civil Society Organisations to adapt their activities and advocacy strategies to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the range of restrictions adopted by the Government in response to the pandemic.



The training is also intended to take advantage of the opportunities for coalition building and funding diversification that may be presented by the adaptation to the new normal. The training programme commenced on 18th January 2021 and is scheduled to end on 5th February 2021.



The Dean of the School of Law, Prof. Raymond A. Atuguba launched the training and informed participants that the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) has decided to engage in several outreach programmes, so that the knowledge and experiential resources that it incubates can be shared with the nation at large and internationally. Hence, the training programme was instituted in furtherance of this ambition. According to the Dean, “COVID-19 means that the way in which CSOs do what they do must change, and this training programme aims to serve the needs of CSOs in this regard.”



A total of sixty-one (61) participants from different Civil Society Organisations are participating in the training programme. The instructors for the courses are drawn from seasoned faculty of the School. They comprise Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua (Team Lead), Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba (Group Lead), Dr. Ama Hammond (Group Lead), Ms. Maame Yaa Mensa-Bonsu (Member), Mr. Augustine Kidisil (Member) and Ms. Adubea Jennifer Hall (Member).

The training course is being held via the University of Ghana School of Law’s in-house virtual teaching and learning platform that enables remote and blended lectures. This is a custom-built application to facilitate remote execution of the needed training and lessons for relevant programme participants and university students.



The COVID-19 Responsive Capacity-Building Training Programme for Civil Society Organizations training programme is being funded by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) under the Democratic Vigilance Project.



The Democratic Vigilance Project (DVP) consists of both mitigatory and proactive adaptative measures that will ensure that key democratic institutions are able to effectively respond to the ongoing pandemic, adapt to the post-pandemic new reality, and prepare for future occurrences.

Source: UG School of Law