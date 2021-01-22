UG: Sports Directorate to hold virtual inter-hall games

University of Ghana Sports Directorate

In a bid to engage students of the university amidst the ban on sporting activities in schools, the University of Ghana Sports Directorate has announced plans to hold virtual inter-hall games.

This will be from January 25 to February 17th, 2021.



Rules of Engagement



16 halls will take part in 5 disciplines spanning about three weeks.



The games will be via a knockout system on Twitter with updates shared on Facebook and Instagram.



The disciplines involved are football, volleyball, basketball, handball, and hockey.

Tournament Structure



Game winners will be determined by a simple majority across the various social media platforms.



The losers of any given game are immediately knocked out of the tournament. Winners then proceed to the next stage.



Voting (Open)



To vote, one must like and follow the University of Ghana Sports Directorate pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Polls of contesting halls will be published on Twitter per discipline.



Voting will be open to all. Everyone will be eligible to vote once per match. Polls will be published from 9 am and end at 6 pm each match day ON TWITTER ONLY.



This means that voting can only be done on Twitter only. Updates will, however, be shared on all other platforms. The winners would be determined by a simple majority soon after a game is over. The public will be able to see real-time results.



In order to distinguish between the various disciplines, the following colour codes will be employed for the e-flyers when results are posted.



Football – Red

Volleyball – Yellow



Handball – Green



Basketball – Blue



Hockey – Cyan